FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $356,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vontier by 38.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Up 2.2 %

VNT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

