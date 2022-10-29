FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

