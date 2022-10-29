Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

