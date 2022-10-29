FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

