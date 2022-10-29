FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Aflac by 82.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

