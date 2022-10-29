FDx Advisors Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

