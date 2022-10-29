Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

