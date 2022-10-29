FDx Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CME Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.