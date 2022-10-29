FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average of $265.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

