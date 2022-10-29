Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Critical Analysis

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $35.40 billion 0.31 $390.98 million $8.62 24.88 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Data Knights Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charles River Laboratories International and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 10 0 2.83 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $314.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.56%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 12.02% 21.51% 7.68% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Data Knights Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

