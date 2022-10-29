Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ring Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ring Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.81%. Given Ring Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 33.31% 20.94% 9.26% Birchcliff Energy 47.59% 29.94% 19.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ring Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.6% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ring Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.08 $3.32 million $0.70 4.43 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.58 $251.08 million $1.68 4.30

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ring Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Ring Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

