FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

