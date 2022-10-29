SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

