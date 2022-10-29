Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $959,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

