Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.72.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.