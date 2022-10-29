Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 363,670 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $15,834,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

