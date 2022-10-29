Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 162.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $228.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its 200-day moving average is $209.33.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

