Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,132,468 over the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

