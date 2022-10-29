Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,900 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

