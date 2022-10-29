Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

