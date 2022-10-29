Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

