Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

