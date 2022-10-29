1,700 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

