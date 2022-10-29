Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.54 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

