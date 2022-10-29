Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.16 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

