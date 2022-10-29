Reviewing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vertex alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 1 2 4 0 2.43 CyberArk Software 0 2 18 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertex and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $17.36, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $178.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -2.28% 12.50% 4.20% CyberArk Software -22.37% -15.42% -6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 6.24 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -254.39 CyberArk Software $502.92 million 12.71 -$83.95 million ($3.02) -51.98

Vertex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Vertex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.