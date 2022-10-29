FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

