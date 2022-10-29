FDx Advisors Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $71.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

