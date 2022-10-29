FDx Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 131.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Profile

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

