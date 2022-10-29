FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $174.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

