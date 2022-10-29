4,566 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

