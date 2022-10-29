AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

