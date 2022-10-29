FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

