FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

