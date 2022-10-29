FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 982 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

PUK stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.00.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.