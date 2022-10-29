FDx Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC by 106.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after buying an additional 378,716 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

IAC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAC opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IAC

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.