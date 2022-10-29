FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $446,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91.

