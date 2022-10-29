FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 322,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

