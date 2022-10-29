FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.