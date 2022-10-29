FDx Advisors Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,398 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 264.1% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 106,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $74.77 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

