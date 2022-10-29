DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,308 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $278,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 121.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $288.14. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

