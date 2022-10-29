Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Insperity by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.4% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insperity Price Performance

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NSP opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.