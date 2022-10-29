Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,424 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

