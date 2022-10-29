Morgan Stanley Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $39.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNR. Citigroup cut their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

NYSE:PNR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pentair by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pentair by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pentair by 280.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

