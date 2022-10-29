Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

ITW opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

