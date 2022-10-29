Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKX. Cowen cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.