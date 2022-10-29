Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) PT Raised to $14.00 at DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

HOPE opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 186,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp



Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

