UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 22 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

