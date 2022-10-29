Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $67.64

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.
BERY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.