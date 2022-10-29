Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $67.64

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.