Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

